Academy Offers Actuarial Expertise on Insurance and Pension Issues to 117th Congress, Federal Agencies, Insurance Commissioners

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Actuaries reached out today to all U.S. House and Senate members of the 117th Congress, key Cabinet and agency stakeholders in the Biden administration, and all of the nation's state insurance commissioners, commending them for their public service and offering the assistance of the Academy in their work on actuarial public policy issues.

"As the national association of U.S. actuaries, it is the Academy's mission to serve the public and the profession," said Academy President Tom Campbell. "The Academy offers its nonpartisan, objective actuarial expertise to public policymakers to aid in the development of sound public policy affecting federal and state public programs and regulation of insurance and retirement security systems."

The Academy provides actuarial expertise on public programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the National Flood Insurance Program; health coverage and long-term care insurance regulation and reform; cyber risk and business interruption coverage; climate risk; life insurance; financial reporting and capital risk; and many other public policy issues.

Learn more about the Academy's public policy work here.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

