Academy Offers Nonpartisan Background and Model Questions for 2020 Candidates on Key Financial Security Issues

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new election issues guide from the American Academy of Actuaries, 2020 Making Issues Count, provides voters with key background information and sample questions for presidential and congressional candidates about financial challenges and public policy reform options for major insurance and retirement systems and programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

"Financial security issues are top of mind for millions of Americans in this important election year, and the Academy considers it paramount to provide nonpartisan information about the issues based on our profession's unique expertise in analyzing risk to voters ahead of next month's Iowa caucuses," said Academy President D. Joeff Williams. "Many voters have read or heard about proposals debated by candidates but want more information about the issues and the potential impacts of changes. The Academy's election issues guide provides objective background information and informed discussion of different policy approaches on an array of particular financial risk issues, as well as suggesting questions that can help get to the heart of the candidates' positions and proposals."

The guide provides background information and sample questions in six issue areas in which actuaries have expertise: Social Security; Medicare and Medicaid; health insurance coverage; lifetime income and retirement risk; climate risk; and long-term care.

The Academy's 2020 election issues guide is available online at election2020.actuary.org.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

