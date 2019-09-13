Academy Software Foundation Announces Apple as Premier Member

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation , a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Apple has joined the Foundation as a Premier member.

"Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products. We are delighted to welcome Apple as a new member, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that our open source projects run well on Apple software platforms," said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation.

Launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, ASWF provides a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound.

"To support the continued growth of open source software across our industry, we have the privilege of providing developers with tools that make it easier to contribute code and participate in the community," said Rob Bredow, Executive Creative Director and Head of Industrial Light & Magic, and Governing Board Chair of Academy Software Foundation. "One of these tools is the Academy Software Foundation's Continuous Integration (CI) build infrastructure, which streamlines development for build and runtime environments. With Apple as a new member, we hope to work with them to improve support for Apple platforms, which will continue to democratize open source software development."

About the Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation , the Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Foundation is home to OpenVDB, OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenCue, and OpenTimelineIO. For more information or to get involved in the Academy Software Foundation, visit ASWF.io.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

