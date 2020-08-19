Academy Software Foundation Announces Unity Technologies as a New Premier Member

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) , a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Unity Technologies has joined the Foundation as a Premier member, Conductor Technologies as a General member, and SMPTE as an Associate member.

"We are delighted to welcome Unity Technologies, Conductor and SMPTE to the Academy Software Foundation," said David Morin, Executive Director of Academy Software Foundation. "They join a strong group of member companies focused on developing our open source platform and projects for the motion picture industry. Their commitment to the Foundation in this time of Covid-19 demonstrates a steady hand; it also highlights open source as a proven model for collaborative and remote software development, in a time when we have no choice but to reinvent how we work together."

Open Source Days 2020

The Academy Software Foundation is hosting Open Source Days on August 19-20. The free, virtual event brings together the motion picture industry's open source community to collaborate and learn about open source software for visual effects, animation, and content creation. Attendees will hear from popular open source projects including ACES, VFX Reference Platform, MaterialX, OpenColorIO, OpenCue, OpenEXR, OpenVDB, OpenTimelineIO and Open Shading Language. View the schedule and register for the event at aswf.io/opensourcedays .

Member Quotes:

"Our participation in the ASWF will further strengthen our commitment to the wider entertainment community whether that be in Games, Animation or Film & Television. By joining the board we hope to bring to the table the diverse voices of our community in an effort to build an open ecosystem for all developers and artists."

- Dave Rhodes, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Unity Create Solutions, Unity Technologies

"Conductor is thrilled to be joining the Academy Software Foundation and supporting its commitment to the advancement of open source software in the visual effects and animation industries. With our service unlocking the power of choice in the ecosystem; enabling flexibility of access across multiple cloud and software providers, being a part of the standards creation process was the logical next step in our evolution. We look forward to working with the Academy Software Foundation and its members to help shape the future of open source software and its positive impact on cloud-based workflows."

- Mac Moore, President/CEO, Conductor Technologies

"SMPTE and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have worked together for many years. Continuing this collaboration by bringing together the best of Open Source in the ASWF with the best of standards in SMPTE will enhance the content creation process for all. SMPTE is confident that this is a great balance between rapid innovation and long term stability enabling outstanding Motion Picture content to be enjoyed today and for decades to come. SMPTE sees it as essential to support the broader open source community and the ever increasing trend towards software development."

- Thomas Bause Mason, director of standards development, SMPTE

About Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation was created to ensure a healthy open source community by providing a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Academy Software Foundation is home to OpenVDB , OpenColorIO , OpenEXR , OpenCue , OpenTimelineIO , and Open Shading Language . For more information about the Academy Software Foundation, visit https://www.aswf.io/ .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

