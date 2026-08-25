Academy Sports + Outdoors and Ariat International Expand Partnership with 200 New In-Store Shops this Fall

Companies will broaden access to work and western wear in select Academy locations

KATY, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced it has teamed up with Ariat International, the leader in innovative Western and work apparel and footwear, to launch 200 Ariat in-store shops this fall. These new spaces offer an immersive experience, bringing together Academy's value-driven approach with Ariat's Western and work collections. Tailored to each store, the spaces make it easy for customers to explore an expanded assortment of Ariat apparel and accessories, as well as footwear, designed to inspire their next adventure or workday.

"We're excited to bring customers a new way to experience Ariat at Academy. Customers trust us to offer great value without jeopardizing quality and style, and we are proud to expand the availability of Ariat gear in-stores and online at Academy.com," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "Together, we've built a highly visual endeavor that showcases branded walls, fixtures, tables, and features within a space where shoppers can check out what's new, pick up their Ariat favorites, and prepare for more fun outdoors."

Academy and Ariat are both growing companies and these new in-store experiences give customers even greater access to Ariat's most sought-after footwear and apparel – from authentic Western boots and premium denim to workwear engineered for comfort, durability, and performance.

"For 20 years, Academy has been an incredible partner, helping Ariat reach more customers and grow our brand. We're excited to expand our partnership by bringing Academy shoppers even more of the products they love. With industry-leading comfort, fit, and performance, Ariat delivers the quality Academy customers can rely on every day," said Sharon Carpenter, Vice President of Sales for Ariat International.

To learn more about Academy Sports + Outdoors, visit Academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as "The New Breed of Boot," Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes and western riders. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance apparel and footwear for all types of demanding work and outdoor environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

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SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors