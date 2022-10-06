Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Continued Commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The sporting goods retailer is renewing its partnerships with SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC and introducing a new partnership with woman-led and minority-owned PMM Agency for HBCU activations

KATY, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) announced today the renewal of its partnerships with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). As part of this renewal, Academy will continue its commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout its footprint. This is Academy's third consecutive year as the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC.

In addition to the sponsorships, Academy will continue to champion HBCUs and provide support to HBCU students, student-athletes, bands, and faculty. Academy also carries licensed fan gear of select member schools online and in local stores.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to celebrate the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and help showcase HBCU traditions that are steeped in culture, community, and history," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We have enjoyed serving fans of these three conferences who have a passion for fun, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with these communities for years to come."

To mark the 2022 Homecoming Season, Academy will partner with select SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC schools to celebrate with customers ahead of member institutions' big games. In states such as Ala., Fla., Ga., La., Miss., N.C., Texas and Va., Academy will host fun Homecoming events including performances by HBCU drumlines, cheerleaders, dance teams, and more. New agency partner, PMM Agency, has been chosen to support Academy's HBCU initiatives and help reach fans more directly.

"We're excited to join Academy Sports + Outdoors as we partner in its commitment that salutes the values, legacy and traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Kimberly A. Blackwell, Founder and CEO of PMM Agency. "Celebrating all things that honor the heritage and uniqueness of HBCUs, we look forward to showcasing its rich narratives of pride and promise. Taking its many cultural forms through fans and fun, Academy looks forward to continuing its engagement across campuses, classics, content, customers and communities."

To show off school pride, help make gameday even more fun for all, and celebrate the legacy and traditions of HBCU Homecomings, Academy will also offer current students, faculty, and staff of HBCU institutions 10% off purchases, with a valid school ID in-stores and online at academy.com/HBCUDiscount. The discount will be available through November 5, 2022.

Customers are invited to shop for HBCU fan gear in-store, online at academy.com/HBCU, or through Academy's mobile app. To receive up-to-date information and deals, text HBCU to 22369 and watch out for information on upcoming events and activations on Academy's social media accounts (@academy).

