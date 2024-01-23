Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Executive Appointment

Robert Howell joins as Senior Vice President & Chief Supply Chain Officer

KATY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy") today announced the appointment of Robert (Rob) Howell to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, Mr. Howell will oversee supply chain operations, distribution centers, and domestic & international logistics. Mr. Howell will join Academy in February 2024 and report to Sam Johnson, President of Academy.

Mr. Howell brings nearly 30 years of supply chain, distribution, and logistics experience to Academy. Previously, Mr. Howell spent nearly 20 years with Sysco Corporation, a wholesale restaurant food distributor, where he performed various supply chain, logistics, and merchandising leadership roles. At Sysco, he most recently served as Chief Supply Chain Strategy Officer to lead global supply chain strategy and transformation initiatives, including the development of omnichannel capabilities across the supply chain, network strategies for multiple countries, and customized supply chain solutions for large customers. Prior to Sysco, Mr. Howell held roles at CSC Consulting and Randalls Food Market/Tom Thumb. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Mr. Johnson said, "Rob is a proven leader with a record of driving strategic initiatives and optimizing operations to achieve supply chain excellence and cost savings, which will be valuable to Academy as we execute on our long-term growth initiative to leverage and scale our supply chain function to enable industry leading growth."

Mr. Howell succeeds Sherry Harriman, who recently left Academy to pursue other opportunities.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 282 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expects," "continues," "will," "should," "future," "forward," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Academy's expectations regarding its future performance and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), including Academy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

