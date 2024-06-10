Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces New Exclusive Partnership with DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery of Sports and Outdoor Fun

New partnership offers consumers convenient, on-demand access to apparel, footwear, sporting goods and outdoor recreation equipment, and more

KATY, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) today announced a new exclusive partnership with DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH), the local commerce platform, to offer on-demand delivery from Academy's 285 stores across 19 states during the upcoming Back-to-School season. Academy products can be ordered directly through the DoorDash app, helping consumers easily pursue their sports and outdoors passions by shopping for items they need delivered on the same day, in under an hour on average.*

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is continually looking for ways to help our customers get to the fun faster, and we believe this partnership with DoorDash will provide them with a new option to get the gear they need," said Chad Fox, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "We're excited to partner with the leading local commerce platform to give our customers another convenient way to get the products they need quickly so they can have fun out there."

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are now available on the DoorDash app, helping consumers easily shop for everyday items they need delivered same-day. All locations will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.**

* Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

** DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fees), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here: www.doordash.com/terms .

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

