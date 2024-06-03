Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Jun 03, 2024, 08:55 ET
KATY, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:
Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth Conference
Date: June 12, 2024
Location: Virtual
Format: Small group meetings and fireside chat
Fireside chat: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO and Carl Ford, CFO
A live and replay webcast (for 30 days) of the fireside chat, will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.academy.com.
About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.
Media inquiries:
Allan Rojas, Communications Director
281-944-6048
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281-646-5362
[email protected]
SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors
