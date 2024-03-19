Academy Sports + Outdoors Appoints Monique Picou to its Board of Directors

KATY, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced that Monique Picou has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. With this change, Academy's Board now comprises ten directors.

"We are pleased to have Monique join our Board," said Ken Hicks, Executive Chairman of Academy. "Monique brings extensive experience in supply chain, logistics, and strategic planning at large technology, retail and manufacturing companies. Her expertise will be a great asset as we leverage and scale our supply chain to enable industry-leading growth."

Mrs. Picou has over 30 years of supply chain, logistics, strategic planning, operations digital/technology, and engineering experience. Mrs. Picou serves as Global Executive - Vice President, Google Cloud Supply Chain and Operations at Alphabet, Inc. since March 2023, and also served as Vice President, Google Product, Technology Strategy and Global Server Operations at Alphabet, Inc. from February 2021 to April 2023. Prior to Alphabet, Inc., Mrs. Picou served as Senior Vice President, Sam's Club Chief Strategy and Supply Chain Officer from March 2020 to February 2021, as Sam's Club Senior Vice President Supply Chain Flow from February 2019 to February 2020, and Vice President, Supply Chain at Walmart, Inc. from August 2018 to January 2019. Mrs. Picou held other senior leadership positions at Voyant Beauty, LLC and Procter & Gamble Company, where she spent more than 25 years and served in various positions, including Senior Vice President - Product Supply Global Health Care from December 2016 to August 2017. Since November 2021, Mrs. Picou has served on the board of directors of Ryan Companies US, Inc., a commercial real estate services company. She is a graduate of Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and earned a Master of Business Administration from Florida Institute of Technology.

