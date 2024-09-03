Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues Growth with Nine Additional New Stores Opening in Fall 2024

The nine new locations will strengthen Academy's existing footprint across eight states

KATY, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it will open 9 new stores in fall of 2024 in Beckley, West Virginia; Kingsport, Tennessee; Bloomington, Indiana; Selma, North Carolina; Ft. Myers, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Springfield, Ohio; Bradenton, Florida; and Bulverde, Texas. Academy has already opened three new stores this year, with plans to open a total of 15-17 new stores in fiscal year 2024.

Every Academy Sports + Outdoors store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to continue our company growth with nine new stores this fall, making shopping with us more convenient than ever in existing markets and providing new customers with the best localized assortment of sports apparel, footwear, equipment and outdoor gear," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Academy is looking forward to helping more active families have fun out there and become the new go-to destination for customers looking for the top brands at the lowest prices."

Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which include outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L.L.Bean, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone and more, both in-store, online, and through the Academy mobile app.

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

