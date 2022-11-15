Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues Growth with Two New Stores: Barboursville, W.Va. and Pinellas Park, Fla.

The new locations mark the first store in the state of West Virginia and in the Tampa Bay area

KATY, TEXAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of two new stores, one in Barboursville, W. Va, and one in Tampa Bay, Fla. The Barboursville store is over 60,000 square feet and is located at 30 Tanyard Station Drive, in Tanyard Station shopping center. The Pinellas Park store is 50,000 square feet and is located at 7230 US Hwy 19 N. Both bring a great assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to their communities ahead of the holiday season. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at both stores. Throughout the weekend, customers at each location can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, meet and greet appearances, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples and take advantage of great prices.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened nine new stores in 2022, including its first stores in Virginia and West Virginia. The Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Barboursville marks the first in the state of West Virginia, and Pinellas Park marks the first Academy store in Tampa Bay.

Academy has opened nine new stores in 2022. The Barboursville store marks the first in the state of West Virginia, and Pinellas Park marks the first Academy store in Tampa Bay and 14th in Florida. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts beyond 2022, with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to kickstart fun in the Barboursville and Tampa Bay communities by providing customers what they need to make pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy at great low prices," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Whether you're an angler looking to reel in your next big catch, a holiday shopper searching for the perfect gift, or a fan gearing up for gameday, our great value and services create new possibilities for families to get active."

Customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic, casual, and work shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top, national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Columbia, Wrangler, Timberland, Carhartt, Yeti, Huk, Costa and Coleman. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2O Xpress, Mosaic and O'Rageous which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, outdoor furniture and water gear, respectively.

The new locations are fun destinations where families can find a Nike top for an upcoming workout class, a PENN rod and reel for a day on the water, or a Coleman tent for a camping trip. Additionally, the store has everything you need to create a backyard oasis with a wide selection of patio sets, barbecue grills, and outdoor games. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in stores.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

