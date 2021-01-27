Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates $150,000 in proceeds from holiday t-shirt sales to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

KATY, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the donation of $150,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The two organizations collaborated to create fun holiday-inspired t-shirts, and a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sold were donated to St. Jude.

"During these challenging times, it's more important than ever to give back to an impactful organization like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Ken C. Hicks, Academy Chairman, President and CEO. "We were honored to partner with them on this unique opportunity, and we're thankful to our customers for helping us support St. Jude's mission."

During the holiday season, Academy sold long sleeve t-shirts in men's, women and youth that featured 9 fun and exclusive holiday designs. These were sold in all 259 Academy stores as well as on academy.com. For every shirt sold, 25% of the purchase price benefitted St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

