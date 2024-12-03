Academy Sports + Outdoors Expands Footprint with Five New Stores

Academy opened 16 new stores in fiscal 2024 helping customers to have fun out there

KATY, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, wrapped up 2024 with five new stores in Bradenton, Fla.; Yulee, Fla.; Searcy, Ark.; Meridian, Miss.; and Corsicana, Texas. As part of its commitment and investment in these local communities, Academy donated more than $25,000 in total to local non-profit organizations to help residents and families have more fun.

"Just in time for the holidays, Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide more customers with a new destination to find a localized assortment of gifts and merchandise that help their family and friends have fun out there," said Eric Friederich, senior vice president of retail operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "These new stores are enabling us to grow, and we're excited to serve the needs of young active families while also helping to create lasting memories."

2024 Q4 New Store Opening Locations Bradenton, Florida Yulee, Florida Searcy, Arkansas Meridian, Mississippi Corsicana, Texas

Overall, Academy continued its expansion in 2024 by opening 16 new stores across 10 different states, including its first locations in Ohio.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L.L.Bean, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store, online, and through the Academy mobile app.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 298 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

