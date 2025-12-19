Academy Sports + Outdoors Gifts More Than $135,000 to Local Families this Holiday Season

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/academy-sports-outdoors/9370051-en-academy-sports-outdoors-give-back-to-local-families-this-holiday-season

"Bringing joy and creating meaningful experiences is what Academy is all about," said Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're honored to help families create lasting memories and grateful to partner with organizations that made this special season possible."

To help bring fun to local families, Academy facilitated a series of events and donations including:

Distributed more than $135,000 in gift cards to local kids and families,

Held 40+ charitable giving events,

Surprised unsuspecting shoppers by purchasing nearly $72,000 of holiday gifts to fulfill their wish lists, and

Partnered with several dozen organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, The Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, just keep livin Foundation, Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, Greensboro Swarm, a dozen local police departments, and other charitable recipients.

And the fun didn't stop there – special guests joined the Academy team in select cities to hand out gift cards, meet families and spread good cheer including Shaquille O'Neal, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers, "Blue" (Indianapolis Colts mascot), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee defensive lineman), Foye Oluokon (Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker), DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle), Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman), Kelvin Banks Jr. (New Orleans offensive tackle), Javonte Williams (Dallas running back), Bryan Abreu (Houston Astros pitcher), several players from the Greensboro Swarm including Josiah Allick (forward), Ibou Badji (center), Terrell Brown Jr. (guard), Eric Dixon (forward), Marcus Garrett (guard), PJ Hall (center), Keyontae Johnson (forward), DJ Rodman (forward), Jaylen Sims (guard), Brandon Slater (forward), Drew Peterson (forward), Antonio Reeves (guard) and KJ Simpson (guard), and several collegiate athletes.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

