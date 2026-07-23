Academy Sports + Outdoors Helps Families Win Back-to-School and Back-to-Sport with Thousands of Lower Prices on Brands Families Know and Trust

From footwear and apparel to backpacks and everyday essentials, Academy delivers back-to-school savings on style and sports essentials

KATY, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is helping families make the most of the back-to-school season for less with a broad assortment of everything from first-day looks to top trends across apparel, footwear, backpacks, hydration, and everyday essentials. Designed to help families stretch their budgets without sacrificing items on their shopping lists, they can get back-to-school ready in stores and at Academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors helps students gear up for a new school year with the essentials they need for the classroom and beyond.

As kids head back to class, fall routines and team tryouts, Academy is bringing together must-have gear and easy shopping options for everything kids need to meet friends, join a new team, discover their latest interests or gear up for fall sports.

"Back-to-school is about helping families feel ready for everything the new school year brings," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "At Academy Sports + Outdoors, parents can find the brands they trust, the styles their kids want and the value their families need, whether they're shopping for the classroom or the field."

Academy is helping families get back-to-school ready with:

In addition, Academy offers benefits on everyday purchases through its reimagined loyalty program, myAcademy Rewards, where customers can join for free and enjoy a $15 off welcome offer, free shipping with a $25 minimum spend, insider access to exclusive offers, and much more.

Families can also make their budgets go even further with in-store and online purchases through the myAcademy Rewards MasterCard, including 5% off every day at Academy, a $30 off welcome offer, free shipping with no minimum spend, and an unlimited 2% back in rewards on eligible everyday purchases.

And Academy offers its Price Match Guarantee — every time and every day. Academy beats competitor prices by 5% so you can always know you're getting the best deal.

To kick off the back-to-school season, Academy will host a Line-Up to Win at all 117 Texas stores on Saturday, August 1. The first 125 customers in line at each participating location will receive a promotional card valued at up to $100, valid for in-store purchases made that weekend and subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Families can shop Academy's complete assortment, seasonal deals, participating state Tax-Free Weekend offers and convenient shopping options in stores, at Academy.com, or through same day delivery where available.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:

Allan Rojas

Director, External Communications

281.944.6048

[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors