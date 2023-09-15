Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches Houston Astros Mi Patria Collection in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

News provided by

Academy Sports + Outdoors

15 Sep, 2023, 08:06 ET

Academy's exclusive collection has designs representing 11 Caribbean and Latin American countries

KATY, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) is proud to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a special Mi Patria collection of limited-edition New Era hats and '47 Brand t-shirts that represent the home countries and national flags of current and former Astros players. The Mi Patria collection is the first of its kind and available exclusively at Academy and academy.com for a limited time.

Continue Reading
Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a special Mi Patria collection of limited-edition Ne Era hats and ’47 Brand t-shirts that represent the home countries and national flags of current and former Astros players.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a special Mi Patria collection of limited-edition Ne Era hats and ’47 Brand t-shirts that represent the home countries and national flags of current and former Astros players.

The New Era hat designs honor the rich cultural heritage of 11 Caribbean and Latin American countries with custom designs and color-schemes that match the flags of countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Accompanying t-shirts will be available for eight of the countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to recognize the contributions and long-lasting legacy of athletes from Caribbean and Latin American countries to the sport of baseball and the Houston Astros community," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "With the new Mi Patria collection, we aim to honor not only the players, but also the incredibly supportive communities behind them. This unique line offers customers a way to display their love of the Astros as well as pride for their heritage."

The collection is now available at 55 Academy locations across Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, Corpus Christi, and the Rio Grande Valley, online at academy.com, or through Academy's mobile app.

Also this season, Academy Sports + Outdoors is the presenting sponsor of the Houston Astros "Los Astros" broadcasts on AT&T SportsNet. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, AT&T SportsNet will be broadcasting Houston Astros games in Spanish. Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Houston Astros.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 272 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Press Contact:
Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

Also from this source

Academy Sports + Outdoors lanza la colección Mi Patria de los Houston Astros en celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches Houston Astros Mi Patria Collection in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.