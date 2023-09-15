Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches Houston Astros Mi Patria Collection in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Academy's exclusive collection has designs representing 11 Caribbean and Latin American countries

KATY, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) is proud to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a special Mi Patria collection of limited-edition New Era hats and '47 Brand t-shirts that represent the home countries and national flags of current and former Astros players. The Mi Patria collection is the first of its kind and available exclusively at Academy and academy.com for a limited time.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a special Mi Patria collection of limited-edition Ne Era hats and ’47 Brand t-shirts that represent the home countries and national flags of current and former Astros players.

The New Era hat designs honor the rich cultural heritage of 11 Caribbean and Latin American countries with custom designs and color-schemes that match the flags of countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Accompanying t-shirts will be available for eight of the countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to recognize the contributions and long-lasting legacy of athletes from Caribbean and Latin American countries to the sport of baseball and the Houston Astros community," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "With the new Mi Patria collection, we aim to honor not only the players, but also the incredibly supportive communities behind them. This unique line offers customers a way to display their love of the Astros as well as pride for their heritage."

The collection is now available at 55 Academy locations across Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, Corpus Christi, and the Rio Grande Valley, online at academy.com, or through Academy's mobile app.

Also this season, Academy Sports + Outdoors is the presenting sponsor of the Houston Astros "Los Astros" broadcasts on AT&T SportsNet. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, AT&T SportsNet will be broadcasting Houston Astros games in Spanish. Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Houston Astros.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 272 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Press Contact:

Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors