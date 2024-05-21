Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens First Store in Ohio, Expanding Footprint to 19 States

The state's first location will be in Zanesville, OH

KATY, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first store in Ohio. Located in Zanesville at 3925 Gorsky Dr., the approximately 54,000-square-foot store brings a wide assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals and giveaways, and take advantage of great prices.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first store in Ohio. The Zanesville store marks the third store Academy has opened in 2024. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 15-17 stores in its fiscal 2024 year, and a total of 160 to 180 new stores over the next five years.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to join the Zanesville community and provide customers with a destination that makes pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable just in time for summer," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "By expanding our footprint into Ohio, Academy is excited to help more active families have fun out there and become the new go-to destination for customers looking for the top brands and the lowest prices."

Customers can find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L.L.Bean, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone and more, both in-store and online.

Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which include outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

The new Zanesville location is a destination for Father's Day gifting with top brands and gift ideas to help all types of dads have fun with their families. Additionally, customers can find Buckeyes gear and tailgating essentials, tents and coolers for a camping trip, hunting and fishing gear, and everything from grills to yard games for summer fun. Academy offers free in-store services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, and line winding/spooling. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.

For more information regarding the grand opening deals and events text ZANESVILLE to 22369 or visit academy.com/zanesville. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors