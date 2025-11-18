Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens Five New Stores in Q4, Taking New Store Total to 24 in Fiscal 2025

With these locations, Academy strengthens presence in Arkansas, Indiana, and Texas

KATY, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it has opened five new locations in Q4 2025 in Russellville, Ark.; Seguin, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; El Paso, Texas; and New Braunfels, Texas. With the addition of these stores, Academy will have opened 24 total new locations by the end of fiscal 2025.

Every Academy Sports + Outdoors store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint with 24 new stores while also giving back to local communities who demonstrate a passion for sports and outdoors," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "As the holiday season approaches, we are confident in our value-leading product assortment of top brands curated to bring joy to every member of the family at undefeatable prices."

Each location celebrated its grand opening with exclusive deals, exciting giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and fun for the whole family. And, as part of Academy's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, each new store opening was marked by meaningful donations and charitable initiatives to an organization with connections locally.

To support new store openings in Russellville, Ark.; Seguin, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; El Paso, Texas; and New Braunfels, Texas, Academy partnered with Russellville Recreation & Parks, Seguin Parks & Recreation, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation, El Paso Parks & Recreation, and New Braunfels Parks & Recreation, respectively, to host donation shopping sprees for local youth.

Combined, Academy's 24 new stores will have brought in more than 1,400 total jobs and donated a total of $120,000 through local charity shopping sprees in each community. Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports, hiking and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national and private label brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

At Academy, you can always know you're getting the best deal – every time and every day. Academy guarantees the best value by beating competitor prices by 5%. For even more savings, customers can shop with their Academy Credit Card and receive an incremental 5% off on all purchases. New Academy Credit Card cardholders receive $15 off their first purchase after approval.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment for the entire family, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can also shop a great assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store, online, and through the Academy mobile app.

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy, which includes a 10% welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "forward," "ahead," "opportunities," "plans," "priorities," "goals," "future," "short/long term," "will," "should," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Part 1A.Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contact: Allan Rojas, Communications Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors