Academy Sports + Outdoors Steps Back in Time with 90's Retro Collection: Designed for an Americana Summer

The throwback designs are available for a limited time online and in stores at Academy

KATY, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced it is kicking off the summer with the launch of its first-ever retro collection, a tribute to the summers of the 90s. The sports and outdoors retailer has been providing summer fun to families for over 40 years and looked to its archives for inspiration.

The Americana-inspired collection includes graphic-print tanks, cropped shirts, boat shorts, a bucket hat, duffel bag, and more, all featuring shades of red, white, and blue. The line is sure to bring 90s nostalgia to everyone with vintage-inspired outdoor gear and games such as a classic Igloo Playmate cooler, webbed lawn chairs, bean bag toss, and more. Prices range from $1.99 to $49.99.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is a go-to retailer for customers looking for fun summer essentials and Americana products. This year, we are turning back the clock on family summer memories with our Academy retro product collection," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "Whether you're enjoying time on the lake, attending a 4th of July parade, or hosting a backyard barbeque, we hope that our retro collection will help boost your summer family fun."

The collection is now available online at academy.com/academy-retro-collection, at each of Academy's 269 locations, or through Academy's mobile app. Customers can also opt in to receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy) and follow along on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for additional offerings to inspire summer fun all season long.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 269 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Press Contact:
Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

