Academy Sports + Outdoors to Open 15-17 New Stores as its 2024 New Store Expansion Begins in Raleigh, N.C. and Indianapolis, Ind.

The two new locations will strengthen Academy's existing footprint in North Carolina and Indiana

KATY, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it will open 15-17 new stores in its fiscal 2024 year, starting with two new stores in the first quarter in Knightdale, North Carolina and Greenwood, Indiana. The grand opening festivities for the Knightdale, N.C. store took place on March 22-24 while the Greenwood, Ind. store will host its grand opening on April 12-14.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide our customers with new convenient stores that carry a localized assortment that meets the needs of active families in these communities," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're looking forward to helping our loyal customers in Knightdale and Greenwood get to the fun faster and continue to be their destination for the top brands and the lowest prices at these new locations."

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which include outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can also find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L.L.Bean, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone and more, both in-store and online.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 283 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

