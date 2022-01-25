Academy Sports + Outdoors to restart new store growth in 2022, including first stores in Virginia and West Virginia

KATY, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced that it will open at least eight new stores in 2022 that will fill in certain existing markets in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas, and expand Academy's footprint into Virginia and West Virginia. With these openings, Academy's existing store count will grow to 267 and expand its reach to 18 states. Academy is evaluating additional locations for stores that could also open in 2022.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to begin a chapter of growth with new stores this year, making shopping with us more convenient than ever in existing markets and providing new customers with the best assortment of sports apparel, footwear, equipment and outdoor gear," said Michael P. Mullican, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have built a strong foundation of stores by being a fun destination that fuels sports, hobbies, and outdoor adventures. We are confident that our wide assortment of top brands and value products, coupled with outstanding customer service will make Academy the go-to sports and outdoors retailer for families in these new communities."

Location: Estimated Grand Opening: Atlanta, GA Spring 2022 Lexington, KY Summer 2022 Panama City, FL Summer 2022 Atlanta, GA Summer 2022 Richmond, VA Summer 2022 Houston, TX Fall/Winter 2022 Huntington, WV Fall/Winter 2022 Jeffersonville, IN Fall/Winter 2022

Academy's new stores will help local customers kickstart fun by providing the products, services, and knowledge they need to do the activities that they love and make new memories. Families can expect to find Academy team members who are passionate about sports and outdoor activities, along with a unique and broad assortment from top brands like Nike, YETI, Adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, plus Academy's private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, Mosaic, H2O Xpress, and BCG.

The new stores will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, curbside pick-up service and free shipping on online orders over $25. Customers in these locations can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly of grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

Until the new stores open, customers can shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Academy expects the new stores to bring nearly 500 new jobs across the eight communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 20 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

