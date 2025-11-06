Academy Sports + Outdoors Unwraps this Holiday Season's Top Gifts Delivering Legendary Value and Undefeatable Prices

Company has curated gifts for every budget, family, and adventure

KATY, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) is making it easier than ever for families to create lasting memories without breaking the bank. With unbeatable deals on top brands, a wide assortment of gifts for every age and interest, and exceptional value through exciting promotions and fun products, Academy is your one-stop shop for the holidays.

"At Academy Sports + Outdoors, fun can't lose — especially during the holidays," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "To help our customers stretch their budget this holiday season, we're offering great products at undefeatable prices in-store and online so everyone can enjoy the most wonderful time of the year."

Whether you're shopping for the adventurer, the athlete, or the holiday enthusiast, Academy has a gift guide that can help with this season's must-have purchases for everyone on your list:

Plus, Academy's shelves are stocked with top value gifts such as Nike Pacific Shoes, Carhartt Beanies, and the Lowrance Eagle Eye 9 Live Sonar Fish Finder — all curated to make the most out of every budget. Academy is also continuing to offer everyday value on private brand favorites during the holidays including the Magellan Outdoors Laguna Madre Fishing Shirts, Outdoor Gourmet 3 Burner Gas Grill, and much more.

Throughout the holidays, Academy will offer deals on fun products for the whole family including:

Hot Deals from Monday, October 20 to Wednesday, December 24

from Monday, October 20 to Wednesday, December 24 Black Friday Week Deals from Thursday, November 20 to Friday, November 28

from Thursday, November 20 to Friday, November 28 Black Friday Doorbusters from Thursday, November 27 to Friday, November 28

from Thursday, November 27 to Friday, November 28 Cyber Week Sales from Sunday, November 30 to Sunday, December 7

from Sunday, November 30 to Sunday, December 7 Last Minute Gift Deals from Thursday, December 18 to Wednesday, December 24

And to make holiday shopping work for even the busiest of schedules, Academy is offering:

Extended store hours, including opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

Buy online, pick up in-store, DoorDash same-day delivery, and free shipping options

Gift cards and e-gift cards for those hard-to-shop-for loved ones

myAcademy Rewards perks like 10% off first purchase and free shipping over $25

Academy Credit Card benefits including 5% off and free shipping over $15

Our best price guarantee — every time and every day — by beating competitor prices by 5%

Academy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow team members and customers time to make memories with loved ones. But starting Black Friday, every day will feel like a win—with unbeatable deals and everyday value that make it easy to check off your list without checking your wallet.

To start your holiday planning now, visit Academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

