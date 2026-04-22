Academy: Timely Congressional Action on Social Security's Financial Shortfall Needed to Avoid Sharper Reforms in Coming Years

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Actuaries is drawing attention to the mounting need for Congress to address Social Security's projected financial shortfall, as the possibility of dramatic benefit cuts and/or tax increases to beneficiaries, taxpayers, and businesses being necessary to address it is increasing.

"Historically, Congress has phased in tax increases and benefit changes while protecting current retirees," a new infographic from the Academy explains. "To preserve gradual implementation and avoid abrupt changes, lawmakers will need to act soon." It urgently cautions that the pathway for Congress to address the shortfall through gradual reforms is "narrowing as you read this."

A key driver of the sharper reforms that can be expected unless Congress begins reform efforts in earnest is the magnitude of the system's projected 2034 shortfall—2.88 percent of taxable payroll. That figure is nearly three times larger than the gap that triggered the last significant reform of the system in 1983.

"Ensuring that Social Security can sustainably serve future generations with manageable reforms is a 'now' issue, not a 'later' issue," said Sam Gutterman, chairperson of the Academy's Social Security Committee, which developed the infographic that accompanies an issue brief recently updated by the committee. "More gradual reforms can meaningfully reduce Social Security's shortfall, but legislative activity on them would need to start soon. The better pathway of more gradual phase-ins of changes, with costs spread more broadly, and smaller tax or benefit adjustments, is narrowing. This 2026 election year is an opportunity for candidates for office to discuss the tradeoffs involved in sustaining this vital program that serves tens of millions of Americans."

The Academy's infographic and issue brief outline a non-partisan spectrum of reform options developed from the objective disciplinary perspective of the U.S. actuarial profession, without advocating for or against a specific reform approach. The options range from payroll tax or taxable income minimum increases, to reductions in benefits for high earners or raising the normal retirement age. A reform approach could be a hybrid combining several such options.

For examples of how timely reform could address Social Security's projected shortfall, visit actuary.org and try the Academy's popular, recently updated Social Security Challenge app.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 20,000-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 60 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

SOURCE American Academy of Actuaries