ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

About the Lawsuit

Acadia Healthcare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q2017 including a reduction to its guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by "lower census and higher operating costs."

On this news, the price of Acadia's shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

