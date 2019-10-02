Acadia Professional, LLC Acquires Toro Risk Consulting Group, LLC

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Professional, LLC (Acadia) one of the nation's largest medical professional liability agencies, announced the acquisition of Toro Risk Consulting Group, LLC (Toro). Toro is a highly-specialized healthcare consulting firm that primarily works with emerging companies to support providers in value-based care programs.

"Traditional medical malpractice risk can no longer be viewed in a silo. Toro brings a deeper understanding of value-based care and new market access that allows us to better position our clients from a risk perspective," said Scott Parker, President of Acadia.

"Toro is both a business and a cultural fit for Acadia," said Henry Kane, Co-founder of Acadia. "The synergies position Acadia to deliver more expertise and resources to our clients who want to be ahead of value-based reimbursement programs," continued Kane.

"We have long understood the need to align the risk providers take in value-based care programs with professional liability risk. With the acquisition of Toro, Acadia is now able to expand its portfolio to help clients leverage the transition to a value-based care system," said Brian Kern, who was the Founder and Managing Member of Toro Risk, and is now a partner at Acadia.

Effective immediately, Toro Risk Consulting Group will move its office to Acadia's Headquarters in Morristown, NJ.

About Acadia Professional, LLC

Borne from Healthcare and focused solely on the medical industry, Acadia Professional, LLC (Acadia) is a highly specialized company that advises physicians and healthcare companies on the complex risk they face when delivering care. With a legacy spanning over a quarter of a century, Acadia Professional is a leader and one of the most respected independent medical malpractice insurance agencies in the US. To learn more about Acadia, visit www.acadia.pro

About Toro Risk Consulting Group

Toro Risk Consulting Group (Toro) advises healthcare companies and providers as they navigate the ever-changing reimbursement system. Toro provides professional liability and financial downside risk brokerage services, as well as thought leadership and consultative services on professional and payor liability. To learn more about Toro, visit www.tororisk.com

