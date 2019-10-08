Acadian Appoints Kelly Young as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Asset Management LLC, a leader in active global quantitative investing with $93 billion assets under management as of August 31, 2019, today announced the appointment of Kelly Young to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As part of the newly created CMO role, Young will lead the Global Client Group, overseeing all business development, client, and consultant relations teams across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. In addition to the CMO role, Young will join Acadian's Executive Management Team, taking an active role in business and leadership decisions. She will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

As part of this strategic Client Group structure, Young will be responsible for enhanced coordination among affiliated global offices in order to support international growth and continue building innovative partnerships and delivering exceptional client service. Young will now be based at Acadian's Boston headquarters.

"We are thrilled to announce Kelly's appointment to CMO," said Ross Dowd, co-Chief Executive Officer at Acadian. "This role is not only a reflection of Acadian's growing international footprint, but also underpins our dedication to effectively and strategically expanding our global capabilities. Kelly's experience in managing international teams provides her a keen sense of the evolving and unique needs of global clients. I'm confident that under her leadership, Acadian's Global Client Group will meet and exceed the expectations of our growing client base."

To more adeptly address this expansion, the Global Client Group has also appointed dedicated regional heads for Europe and Asia. Andrew Hair, previously CEO of Acadian Australia, will assume the role of Head of Asia Pacific. Ian Shea, former director of Middle East Sales, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Director, EMEA.

"I am excited to transition into the CMO role to help build upon the firm's commitment to superior global client service," said Young. "We have already built an extremely strong team globally, and with a new strategic structure in place that emphasizes cohesion while considering the distinct needs and nuances of clients in different global markets, we will not only be able to build on our success but further emphasize the value we place on partnership with our clients spanning the globe."

Young joined the London-based Acadian Client team in 2009 as a relationship manager providing marketing and client service to clients and prospects in the region. In 2012, Young became Managing Director of Acadian UK, and in 2017 was made Director, International Client Group, leading all non-U.S. offices. Kelly joined the Executive Committee in 2018.

About Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC invests on behalf of institutional investors around the globe, including pension funds, endowments, governments and foundations, and as individual investors. As of August 31, 2019 the firm managed approximately US$94 billion in assets. The firm uses an innovative array of disciplined, quantitative investment techniques and analytical models for active stock selection as well as country, sector, and currency valuation. Acadian's strategies include multi-asset class strategies (MACS), managed volatility, emerging markets, global equity, small-cap, long/short, market neutral, and non-US equity strategies. For more information on Acadian, please visit www.acadian-asset.com

Ciara Bartholomew

cbrinkmann@Acadian-Asset.com

617 824 2137

SOURCE Acadian Asset Management LLC

Related Links

http://www.acadian-asset.com

