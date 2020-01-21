Acadian Asset Management Appoints Director of Research

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Asset Management LLC, a leader in active global quantitative investing with $102 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, today announced the appointment of Vladimir Zdorovtsov to Director of Global Equity Research. In this role, Zdorovtsov will be responsible for the leadership of Acadian's research team, including management, idea generation, and setting the agenda and strategic vision for Acadian's global equity research efforts.

"We're extremely excited to have Vladimir lead Acadian's Global Equity Research team," said Brendan Bradley, Chief Investment Officer of Acadian. "Vladimir's breadth of expertise across asset pricing, behavioral finance, and quantitative analysis is remarkable. We believe these technical skills, along with his leadership, experience with innovative techniques, and innate intellectual curiosity will add valuable contributions and keep Acadian at the forefront of quantitative equity research."

Zdorovtsov joins Acadian from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he served as Managing Director with responsibility for quantitative research within the firm's Fundamental Equity and Direct Alternatives units, focusing specifically on alpha capture and integration of quantitative alpha, risk, and portfolio construction techniques. Prior to GSAM, Zdorovtsov held research leadership roles at technology startup Rosetta Analytics and State Street Global Advisors.

"I am thrilled to join Acadian to build upon the firm's already strong and dedicated global equity research efforts," said Zdorovtsov. "Acadian's deep-rooted expertise in systematic, quantitatively driven investing is unmatched in the industry and I'm excited to be working alongside such a strong, passionate, and dedicated team in the search for robust sources of potential excess return."

Zdorovtsov holds a Ph.D. in finance from the University of South Carolina, an M.B.A from the University of Arkansas, and a B.A. in International Economics from Sumy State University in the Ukraine.

