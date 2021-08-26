Acadian Kitchens, Home of Ragin' Cajun and Cajun's Choice, Buys $1.2M Building in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Kitchens LLC, the home of Ragin' Cajun Foods™ & Cajun's Choice Louisiana Foods™, has acquired a 35,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Lafayette, Louisiana for $1,200,000. The new building is located just off I49N at 3136 NE Evangeline Thruway.

The company and its brands have been seeing rapid growth over the last couple of years and quickly outgrew their current 10,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in nearby Broussard.

CEO Paul Leleux said, "We are currently enjoying rapid growth thanks to our customers – both new and old - who are finding, buying, and loving the authentic flavors and quality of our products. We believe our new facility will help further this growth and expand our reach to retailers and consumers throughout the United States."

Acadian Kitchens recently partnered with brandRUSSO in Lafayette on a complete rebrand, redesign and relaunch of their Ragin' Cajun foods brand. Consumers and retailers have been very supportive of the new look and the new items that are coming with the relaunch.

"We are committed to remaining authentic to our Cajun culture and to this area. We expect our brands and products to grow significantly over time and we're very proud to produce them right here in Lafayette, the heart of Acadiana," says Ryan Schemmel, Chief Commercial Officer at Acadian Kitchens.

About Ragin' Cajun Foods & Acadian Kitchens LLC:

At Acadian Kitchens, we carefully fuse the authentic and diverse tastes of Louisiana's Creole and Cajun cultures to bring you traditional, bold, hand-crafted flavors in our flagship brands and products from the heart of Acadiana: Acadian Kitchens, Ragin' Cajun Foods & Cajun's Choice.

Acadian Kitchens LLC of Lafayette, Louisiana has a long and rich tradition of manufacturing and marketing the best tasting and highest quality seasonings, sauces, box dinners, bean products and other specialty foods of Acadiana. The company is owned and operated by management and a team of veteran food industry investors at Evanston Partners LLC.

Our brands and products are sold nationally in Retail/Grocery Stores, Foodservice channels, on Amazon and https://www.acadiankitchens.com/.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12882792

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Acadian Kitchens LLC

Related Links

http://www.acadiankitchens.com

