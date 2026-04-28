Acadiana Veteran Alliance Receives $30,000 Donation from Philip Morris International U.S. to Strengthen Veteran Entrepreneurship

Funding supports veterans' career development and spurs innovation and economic empowerment of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA), a Louisiana-based nonprofit dedicated to uniting the Lafayette, La., community in supporting veterans through job creation, work placement, and mental health solutions, today announced a $30,000 donation from Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.). The funding coincides with the graduation of the first cohort of AVA's Mission: Launch program, which equips veterans with the tools, networks, and confidence needed to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. As veterans continue to navigate the civilian job market, investments like this help ensure they have access to training and opportunities that reflect their experience, discipline, and leadership potential.

"Mission: Launch is built on a simple but powerful truth: veterans already have the foundations of exceptional business leadership," said Andrew Ward, founder and CEO of AVA. "PMI U.S.'s support helps us expand our ability to guide veterans as they recognize the value of their service experience, turn it into successful career pathways, and spur innovation and economic growth in our region."

In addition to career development programming such as Mission: Launch and monthly networking events, AVA remains committed to supporting veterans through its broader mission, centered on health, employment, and community reintegration. This includes the organization's Heal Program, which provides access to the Stellate Ganglion Block post-traumatic stress disorder treatment option and counseling sessions to help veterans overcome barriers to stability and long-term well-being. Together, these programs create a pipeline of resources designed to honor veterans' service with the comprehensive care they deserve.

"AVA is creating the foundation veterans need to achieve long term stability and economic opportunity," said Jake Jacobs, Director of External Affairs, Southeast Region at PMI U.S. "We're proud to support an organization that is expanding real pathways for growth—strengthening both personal opportunity for veterans and the economic vitality of Acadiana. Ensuring those who served have the tools to build strong, resilient futures is a responsibility we all share."

This gift reflects PMI U.S.'s commitment to pragmatic philanthropy­, advancing practical, measurable results by supporting organizations delivering real impact for the military community. Since 2022, PMI U.S. has invested more than $35 million in charitable giving, including over $7M to organizations serving U.S. service members, veterans, and their families across legal services, housing, mental health support and emergency economic relief.

About Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA)

Acadiana Veteran Alliance was formed to build new economic development and industry with veterans, and fund post-traumatic healthcare treatments for veterans. The Mission of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA) is to unite veterans, veteran-owned businesses, and all companies for a common purpose; supporting veterans in job creation and work placement, assisting veterans in mental health solutions, and funding existing veteran-focused philanthropies through focused efforts.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE Acadiana Veteran Alliance