Acai Berry Market size to grow by USD 370.87 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising demand for organic and plant-based ingredients - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 -- The acai berry market size is set to grow by USD 370.87 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 6.47%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as increased demand for organic and plant-based ingredients, new product launches, and high demand from food and beverage industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The acai berry market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Acai Berry Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Acai Berry Market is segmented by the following:

Application

Food And Beverages



Nutraceuticals



Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of salads, juices, wine, and other foods and beverages. The growing demand for healthier diets drives the segment growth due to the high nutritious factor of acai. The berries are an active ingredient in several food and beverage products, such as jams, juices, tarts, and cookies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Acai Berry Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the acai berry market in the consumer staples industry include Amazonic Ventures LLC, Nativo Amazon Acai, AcaiExotic, Acai Roots, Amazon Power Pty Ltd., BIOCARE, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Maui Acai LLC, Mil and Ross, Nossa Fruits, Organique Inc., Rio Innobev Pvt Ltd., SAI PATRONAGE COMMERCE Pvt Ltd., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, SV AGROFOOD, The Berry Co., and Tropical Acai LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the acai berry market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Nativo Amazon Acai - The company offers puro acai which is used to make sauces, desserts, and ice cream flavors.

AcaiExotic - The company offers acai powder which is used as smoothies in milkshakes and juices, thus helping in reducing the cholesterol level.

Acai Roots - The company offers organic premium acai sorbet scoops which serve as healthy food and rich in antioxidants, thus used as an excellent source of dietary fiber.

Market trends such as superfoods gaining traction is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as easy availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Acai Berry Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A major factor driving the growth of the acai berry market is the rising demand for organic and plant-based ingredients.

More number of consumers are continuously becoming health-conscious, which forces vendors to introduce more berry-based products during the forecast period.

This is increase in health-conscious consumers is due to the factor that acai berry helps in weight management and overall health. Additionally, improvement in digestion and elimination of toxic chemicals from the diet are among the other major factors that are leading people toward the adoption of organic products.

Hence, due to the rise in demand for organic ingredient-based foods and beverages, the demand for acai berries is also expected to increase, which will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

An emerging acai berry market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth is the factor that superfoods are gaining traction.

The growth can be attributed to factors such as the consumers' preference for healthy and nutritious food. The growth of the development of superfoods is driven by the growing demand from geriatric population and rising healthcare costs.

Superfoods are known to support gut health and metabolism while keeping disease at bay. The growing popularity of superfoods across the region also spurs the number of new product launches that contain superfruits, such as acai berries.

Hence, such factors are known to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Substitute products are a challenge impeding the market growth of the acai berry market during the forecast period.

There are many other berries available as alternatives to acai berries like blueberries, strawberries, goji berries, and aronia berries.

Acai berries are rich in nutrients (antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanins), but customers choose the above alternatives over acai berries for a variety of reasons. Also, to consumers, acai berries are lesser known compared to other types of berries such as blueberries and raspberries.

Acai berries are also more expensive compared to other berries. Hence, such substitutes are known to impede the market growth for acai berries market.

Acai Berry Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist acai berry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acai berry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acai berry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acai berry market vendors

Acai Berry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 370.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazonic Ventures LLC Nativo Amazon Acai, AcaiExotic, Acai Roots, Amazon Power Pty Ltd., BIOCARE, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Maui Acai LLC, Mil and Ross, Nossa Fruits, Organique Inc., Rio Innobev Pvt Ltd., SAI PATRONAGE COMMERCE Pvt Ltd., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, SV AGROFOOD, The Berry Co., and Tropical Acai LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

