Acai Berry Products Market 2023-2027 | Acai Berry's Rise in Recognition as a Superfood to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of items launched globally in 2022 bearing the terms "superfood," "super fruit," and other similar terms increased by more than one-third. In the US, the superfood sector saw more than one-fourth of product releases in the same year. There was about a tenth more product releases featuring superfoods in Australia. The desire from consumers for high-nutrition products and the acceptance of acai berries as a superfood was the primary driver of the rise in the number of superfood product introductions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Products Market 2023-2027

The acai berry products market is expected to develop at an 6.67% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The market size is expected to expand by USD 770.39 million.

Major market trends in acai berry products market

One of the key elements influencing the market for acai berry is the rising desire for high-end cosmetics and personal care products. As this consumer segment is continuously looking for high-end cosmetic and aesthetic items, the expanding middle-class population across all nations is anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion. The organic cosmetics and personal care market is being driven by consumers' rising health and beauty consciousness.

Increasing interest in plant-based beverages is another trend. As healthful substitutes for traditional aerated and sugary drinks, plant-based beverages are becoming more and more popular all over the world. As a result, there is now more demand for beverages made with acai berries. Plant-based beverages contain a variety of phytochemicals and antioxidants that protect against Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline. The demand for plant-based beverages, such as those made with acai berries, is expanding due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance worldwide.

Vendors acknowledging the market trends

To increase their market presence, vendors are using a variety of techniques, including product/service launches, geographic growth, strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. To further expand their product offers on a global level, vendors and distributors like Whole Foods Market Inc. (Whole Foods), a subsidiary of Amazon and Sysco, have entered the private label brand market. For instance, Sysco distributes a variety of processed vegetables in North America under the FreshPoint private label brand. Others vendors in the market are AcaiExotic, From Great Origins, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA and others.

Acai berry products market market : Scope

Technavio provides a thorough view of the market through the analysis, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources. The following topics are covered in the report:

· Size of the acai berry products market

· Market trends in acai berry products market

· Industry analysis of the acai berry products market

Frequently asked questions, answered in the report :

· At what rate is the market projected to grow?

· Who are the top players in the market?

· What are the key market drivers and challenges?

· How big is the market?

Related Reports:

Gooseberry Products Market : Between 2022 and 2027, the market for gooseberry products is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 10.56%. The market is expected to grow by USD 2,104.12 million in size. The market's expansion is dependent on a number of variables, including rising superfood demand, rising application across a range of industries, and rising retail space.

Superfood Powders Market in UK : Between 2022 and 2027, the market for superfood powders is anticipated to rise in size in the UK by USD 5,666.37 million at a CAGR of 7.39%. This superfood powders market in the UK study goes into great detail about market segmentation by Product (organic and conventional) and Distribution Channel (offline and online). It also features a thorough study of the factors, patterns, and difficulties.

Acai Berry Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 770.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.27 Regional analysis South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution South America at 30% Key countries US, Japan, France, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acai Roots, AcaiExotic, From Great Origins, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., Kuber Impex Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, Nativo Amazon Acai, Navitas Organics, Nossa Fruits, NOW Health Group Inc., Organifi LLC, Organique Inc., Parker Naturals LLC, Sambazon Inc., Sari Foods Co, SB Organics, Sunfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, and Tropical Acai LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

