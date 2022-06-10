Acai Berry Products Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from South America | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Competitive Strategy Analysis Forecast Report 2021 to 2025

The market value is set to grow by USD 317.55 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Acai Berry Products Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The Acai Berry Market is segmented by geography (South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). 45% of the market's growth will originate from South America during the forecast period. Brazil is the key market for market in South America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood will facilitate the market growth in South America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share of various regions

Acai Berry Products Market: Key Driver

Increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood is a key driving factor impacting the global acai berry products market growth. The number of product launches in the superfood category is increasing with every passing year. This shows the increased demand for superfoods. The increase in the number of superfood product launches was mainly due to the consumer demand for high nutrition products. There is a growing consumer demand for incorporating different types of superfoods, such as acai berries, in various processed food products, owing to several nutritional benefits. The rising global demand for processed foods is increasing the demand for acai berries. To meet the growing demand for superfoods, many vendors have started introducing food and beverage products that use superfoods as ingredients. Therefore, all these factors together have majorly contributed to growth in the demand for superfoods globally, which will drive the growth of the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Acai Berry Products Market: Key Trend

Increasing demand for acai berries in natural and organic cosmetics is a key trend impacting the global acai berry products market growth. The natural and organic cosmetics market is witnessing a significant growth rate as consumers are becoming increasingly interested in the sources of ingredients used in such cosmetics. The increasing health and beauty consciousness among consumers worldwide is driving the organic cosmetics and personal care industry. Hence, a lot of manufacturers have started to inculcate high-quality ingredients in the manufacturing of organic cosmetics to claim premium product prices. Acai berries are becoming popular among cosmetic manufacturers who constantly look for new ways to meet consumer demand. As a result of this growing consumer demand for acai berries for cosmetic uses, there is widespread availability of such products in the market. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Acai Berry Products Market: Major Challenge

The stringent food safety regulations is a major challenge for the global acai berry products market growth. Owing to the several nutritional attributes of acai berries, the demand for food products and beverages with acai berries as an active ingredient is increasing. Several regulatory agencies monitor the compliance of manufacturers operating in the food and beverage industry. Certain trade associations, such as the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association in the US, conduct research on the safety of various flavors available for public inspection. The General Food Law Regulation ensures a high level of protection of human life and consumers' interests by laying down certain principles and requirements with respect to manufacturing food products and maintaining the standard quality. Non-compliance with any of the above-mentioned food safety regulations can lead to product recalls at any stage of the supply chain, and manufacturers might be asked to pay hefty fines for food products. This will negatively impact the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Buy Report Now! for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help you evaluate and develop growth strategies

Acai Berry Products Market: Vendor Analysis

The market report offers information on several market vendors, including-

Acai Roots Inc.

AcaiExotic

Amazonic Ventures LLC

Energy Foods International LLC

Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

Nossa Fruits

Organique Inc.

Sambazon Inc.

Sunfood

Tropical Acai LLC

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The elderberry market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 109.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Acai Berry Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 317.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.32 Regional analysis South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA Performing market contribution South America at 45% Key consumer countries Brazil, US, France, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acai Roots Inc., AcaiExotic, Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique Inc., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Nutraceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acai Roots Inc.

Exhibit 45: Acai Roots Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Acai Roots Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Acai Roots Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AcaiExotic

10.5 Amazonic Ventures LLC

Exhibit 51: Amazonic Ventures LLC - Overview



Exhibit 52: Amazonic Ventures LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Amazonic Ventures LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Energy Foods International LLC

Exhibit 54: Energy Foods International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 55: Energy Foods International LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Energy Foods International LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

Exhibit 57: Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA - Overview



Exhibit 58: Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA - Key offerings

10.8 Nossa Fruits

Exhibit 60: Nossa Fruits - Overview



Exhibit 61: Nossa Fruits - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Nossa Fruits - Key offerings

10.9 Organique Inc.

Exhibit 63: Organique Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Organique Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Organique Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sambazon Inc.

Exhibit 66: Sambazon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Sambazon Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Sambazon Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sunfood

Exhibit 69: Sunfood - Overview



Exhibit 70: Sunfood - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Sunfood - Key offerings

10.12 Tropical Acai LLC

Exhibit 72: Tropical Acai LLC - Overview



Exhibit 73: Tropical Acai LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Tropical Acai LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio