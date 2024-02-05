Acai Berry Products Market to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2023 to 2028, The growing popularity of acai bowls to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The acai berry products market is to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The growing popularity of acai bowls is notably driving the growth. They typically comprise blended acai berries and fruits at the bottom, followed by a layer of granola in the middle, and fresh-cut fruits on top. Due to the increased demand and growing awareness of health benefits, various recipes are available for making acai bowls. Manufacturers target health-conscious females aged 18-35, emphasizing the berries' skin benefits. As millennials share images of acai bowls on social media, manufacturers prioritize visually appealing presentations and social media promotions.

Global Acai Berry Products Market 2024-2028

The rising popularity of urban farming is a primary trend shaping growth.

is a primary trend shaping growth. Shortage in the supply of acai berries is a significant challenge hindering the growth.

The acai berry products market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), applications (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment encompasses supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Supermarkets, being the preferred choice, provide a diverse range of products, enticing consumers with discounts and an enhanced shopping experience. Convenience stores also contribute to this segment, offering unorganized retailing with a variety of products in different forms such as juices, powders, and concentrates.

The acai berry products market covers the following areas:

Acai Berry Products Benefits

Acai berry products, derived from the acai palm, are known for their superfood status and rich nutritional profile. These berries are a popular choice in the retail market, contributing to the economy and the food industry. Acai products are available in various forms, including drinks and juices, catering to different consumer preferences and lifestyles, such as veganism and organic food choices. The inclusion of acai berries in the food watchlist articles highlights their significance in the food culture, reflecting consumer interest in healthy and flavorful options. Acai berries are valued for their high content of flavonoids, which contribute to their antioxidant properties and potential health benefits.

