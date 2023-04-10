Açaí Brand OAKBERRY Continues US Expansion with the Opening of its Flagship California Location in Venice Beach

The new store opening on Abbot Kinney Boulevard represents OAKBERRY's robust expansion throughout the United States, with the brand on its way to reaching 35 US locations this year

MIAMI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY is bringing a fresh energy to Venice Beach with the official opening of its new flagship location on the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Purveyors of 100% natural and always fresh açaí bowls and smoothies, the new store represents the brand's continued commitment to bringing easily accessible superfood to the United States. With more than 600 locations in five continents, OAKBERRY is well-positioned as a leader in the burgeoning açaí category.

The new flagship will feature OAKBERRY’s refreshing açaí bowls and smoothies – including a collection of curated & unlimited toppings. The brand's new flagship is located on the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach.

Founded in Brazil in 2016, OAKBERRY's new flagship location in Venice Beach – and seventh throughout Southern California – will further the brand's mission of providing seriously delicious and nutritious food. The brand's newest outpost, located at 1432 South Abbot Kinney Boulevard, is the first of more than a dozen planned US openings, bringing the brand to more than 35 stores across the country in 2023.

The new flagship store will feature OAKBERRY's refreshing açaí bowls and smoothies – including a collection of curated & unlimited toppings – in a distinctly modern and bright store designed to indulge guests in the brand's flavors and the local neighborhood's vibes.

The dual-leveled store is decorated with cool, welcoming tones, splashes of vibrant OAKBERRY purple and touches of wood throughout. Flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, guests will find brightly colored neon signs and the brand's signature Macaw amongst the store's varietal seating arrangements, inviting guests to sit and enjoy the açaí-centric menu.

"This is an exciting time for OAKBERRY and our new location exemplifies our commitment to bringing the best, freshest açaí experience to our customers as we continue to open more locations throughout the United States," says Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "The first time I had the idea to create OAKBERRY, I was in Venice Beach and since then, açaí has grown rapidly in popularity and we've opened 600 locations. To be back here six years later on the very street where OAKBERRY was conceived – opening a storefront and serving the community our delicious bowls and smoothies – is an incredibly special moment."

To celebrate the exciting expansion of its United States footprint, the Venice Beach flagship's first 300 guests on Thursday, April 13 can enjoy OAKBERRY free of charge to get a taste of the fresh açaí bowls and smoothies*.

To learn more about OAKBERRY's refreshing, flavorful and healthy food offerings, visit www.OAKBERRY.com and follow along on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/oakberryusa/ ).

About OAKBERRY

Created in 2016, OAKBERRY is a superfood hub, focused on açaí. With around 600 stores, the chain works within the franchise model and is present in more than 30 countries such as the United States, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Peru, Spain, Portugal and Malta.

*The first 300 guests who visit the OAKBERRY located at 1432 South Abbot Kinney Boulevard on Thursday, April 13, 2023 will receive a free 12oz OAKBERRY açaí bowl, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

PR Contact

Haley Silvers

212-994-7532

[email protected]

SOURCE OAKBERRY