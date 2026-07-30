New capability creates a deceptive reality for AI agents to detect and disrupt threats before they impact the enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acalvio Technologies, the leader in autonomous cyber deception technology, today announced the launch of Deception Guardrails, a groundbreaking preemptive defense capability designed specifically to secure AI agents. The new capability addresses a critical gap in agentic AI security: traditional guardrails primarily focus on inputs and outputs and provide limited visibility into agent behavior after compromise. Deception Guardrails introduce proactive tripwires that detect, deceive, disrupt, and deny malicious agent activity before enterprise systems are impacted.

As enterprises rapidly adopt agentic AI systems capable of autonomous reasoning and task execution via tools and APIs, the attack surface has fundamentally shifted. Recent incidents involving AI agents have highlighted how quickly compromised agents can exploit credentials, tools, and external systems in ways that evade traditional guardrails. Most AI guardrails primarily focus on controlling and filtering agent inputs and outputs, leaving security teams blind once an attacker bypasses them.

"Reactive guardrails are designed to keep well-behaved AI systems on the road, but they do nothing to stop a hijacked agent driven by a malicious actor," said Ram Varadarajan, CEO at Acalvio. "With our patent-pending Deception Guardrails, we are moving the industry from reactive filtering to preemptive defense. If an AI agent goes rogue or its infrastructure is manipulated, our deceptive assets rapidly detect the misalignment, feed the attacker fabricated data, and alert the SOC before real enterprise assets are compromised."

The urgency of addressing agentic AI threats was underscored by the recent Hugging Face incident. A briefing, authored by top cyber authorities from the Cloud Security Alliance, SANS, and RSAC, issued a clear recommendation for deception, "because agents cannot easily tell valid credentials or systems from honeypots, deploy fake identities, credentials, package registries, datasets, honey APIs, and honey clusters to slow attackers and generate high-confidence indicators."

"Acalvio has spent years perfecting deception technologies to detect sophisticated attackers inside enterprise environments. Extending those same principles to AI agents is a natural and compelling evolution. By embedding deceptive assets directly into agent workflows and surrounding AI infrastructure with decoys, organizations gain a powerful new layer of detection that complements existing AI safety and governance controls," said Lawrence Pingree, Head of Research at Software Analyst Cyber Research.

Beyond detecting compromised agents, Deception Guardrails provide high-confidence early warnings that help security teams reduce AI risk and respond before business-critical systems are affected.

Acalvio's Deception Guardrails natively extend the company's award-winning ShadowPlex platform, combining agentic deception and AI-infrastructure honeytokens and decoys, with comprehensive enterprise deception across on-premises and cloud environments.

Key features of Deception Guardrails include:

Full-Spectrum Enterprise Coverage: An extensive set of honeytokens and decoys deployed across on-premises and cloud environments. This comprehensive enterprise deception ensures that any misalignment or unauthorized lateral movement by internal AI agents against enterprise infrastructure is rapidly detected.

An extensive set of honeytokens and decoys deployed across on-premises and cloud environments. This comprehensive enterprise deception ensures that any misalignment or unauthorized lateral movement by internal AI agents against enterprise infrastructure is rapidly detected. Agentic Deception: Deploys highly credible honeytokens and honey skills in the files and configuration surfaces that AI agents read as operational context. If a compromised agent attempts to access or utilize these tools, high-fidelity alerts are triggered.

Deploys highly credible honeytokens and honey skills in the files and configuration surfaces that AI agents read as operational context. If a compromised agent attempts to access or utilize these tools, high-fidelity alerts are triggered. Decoy AI Infrastructure: Surrounds the AI ecosystem with a deceptive reality, including decoy MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, decoy RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) systems, and decoy AI agents.

Surrounds the AI ecosystem with a deceptive reality, including decoy MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, decoy RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) systems, and decoy AI agents. Real-time Misalignment Detection: Identifies malicious manipulation, jailbreak behavior, and prompt injections in real-time by monitoring interactions with deceptive guardrails, neutralizing threats before they can pivot to production environments.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, Deception Guardrails provide the visibility and preemptive defense required to manage agentic risk without slowing innovation.

Meet Acalvio at Black Hat USA

To learn more about cyber deception, visit the Acalvio team at Black Hat USA, at Booth #8606, AI Zone. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth for a live demonstration of Deception Guardrails against agentic attacks.

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio is an AI-powered deception technology company focused on countering AI-driven identity and infrastructure intrusion. Its 360 Deception ShadowPlex platform creates a preemptive security defense combining dynamic HoneyPaths and cloaking of production assets within a deception fabric to disrupt automated reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement across identity systems, endpoints, cloud, network, and cyber-physical environments. By altering what attackers can perceive and trust, Acalvio shifts detection from post-compromise analysis to pre-impact exposure, enabling organizations to detect, delay, disrupt, and deny malicious activity at machine speed. The company serves enterprise and government organizations determined to break automated intrusion at its source. https://www.acalvio.com/

SOURCE Acalvio Technologies