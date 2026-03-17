Acalvio Launches 360 Deception to Break AI Attack Automation

Next-Generation Cyber Deception Disrupts and Denies Agentic and AI-Assisted Attacks by Controlling the Attacker's Reality

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acalvio, an AI-powered preemptive cybersecurity company, today announced 360 Deception, the next generation of cyber deception designed to break AI-driven attack automation. As autonomous adversaries operate at machine speed, traditional security controls struggle to keep pace. By incorporating 360 Deception into their existing tech stack, customers will be able to disrupt AI-driven threat campaigns and expose malicious intent before compromise occurs.

Agentic AI can autonomously run exploits at machine speed and has weaponized trust in identities. Breakout times have collapsed to minutes and seconds. When automation can probe, validate, and pivot faster than investigations can complete, the margin for reactive confirmation disappears. By the time suspicious activity is confirmed, lateral movement and privilege escalation are already underway.

360 Deception makes cyber defense dynamic and extends it to real assets. The platform creates a high-uncertainty environment that exposes attackers early by disrupting the stable ground truth that automated attack tools depend on.

Key capabilities include:

Dynamic orchestration of decoys and honeytokens across the 360 Deception fabric , creating a high-uncertainty environment that exposes attackers during reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement



, creating a high-uncertainty environment that exposes attackers during reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement Making real assets appear deceptive while making deceptive assets indistinguishable from production systems , eliminating the stable ground truth that attackers depend on



, eliminating the stable ground truth that attackers depend on Disrupting attacker decision automation at the point where trust is established , forcing exposure and diversion while constraining the impact of intrusion attempts



, forcing exposure and diversion while constraining the impact of intrusion attempts Steering human and AI-driven adversaries into controlled false paths , revealing intent early, and delaying attacker progress through the environment



, revealing intent early, and delaying attacker progress through the environment Simple deployment and operation, enabling organizations to implement preemptive defense that keeps pace with modern AI-assisted attacks

Gartner®* recently stated that "The age of reactive cybersecurity is over. As AI-powered threats proliferate, only AI-driven preemptive cybersecurity offers a viable defense. This isn't just an enhancement; it's a paradigm shift toward an autonomous cyber immune system (ACIS).1" The firm recognized Acalvio as the 'company to beat' in AI-powered advanced cyber deception2. We believe that it underscores the urgent need for advanced, proactive defense mechanisms that can outmaneuver increasingly sophisticated threats.

Echoing this urgency, Ram Varadarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Acalvio Technologies, noted, "AI-assisted and Agentic AI intrusions have compressed response timelines to the point where reactive defense is structurally late. Security teams are still looking for anomalies while attackers operate inside trusted systems. 360 Deception changes the control point by destabilizing attacker automation. By corrupting what AI can confidently trust, we force exposure before privilege escalation or domain compromise."

360 Deception has already been battle-tested. During the U.S. Navy's Cyber Resilient Systems Advanced Naval Technology Exercise — a competitive evaluation operating under the military's new 'assume you are compromised' standard — Acalvio was named the first-prize winner. Evaluated against realistic, sophisticated intrusion scenarios, Acalvio outperformed conventional controls by not only surfacing malicious intent but also actively degrading attacker performance. Delivering 100% true positives and denial of attacker objectives, 360 Deception proved its unique ability to halt automation-driven intrusions at the point of compromise.

Reactive defense is no longer sufficient in this new age of AI. Preemptive defense that both generates early threat detection and actively disrupts attacks is now a requirement. 360 Deception delivers this capability through an intuitive, easy-to-use platform that doesn't burden security teams. It represents the next generation of deception engineered to break AI automation.

Acalvio will also be showcasing 360 Deception at this year's RSA Conference held in San Francisco, March 23 – 26, at booth #2139 in the Moscone South Expo.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit the 360 Deception blog.

1Gartner, AI Vendor Race: The Most Disruptive AI Race Use Cases Redefining Our World, Carl Manion, Errol Rasit, February 10th, 2026

2 Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Acalvio Is the Company to Beat in AI-powered Advanced Cyber Deception, David Senf, Nahim Fazal, Luis Castillo, 9 February 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

U.S. Navy ANTX Participation: https://www.acalvio.com/antx-cyber-resilience

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio is an AI-powered preemptive cybersecurity company focused on countering AI-driven identity and infrastructure intrusion. Its 360 Deception platform combines Dynamic Deception, evolving HoneyPaths, and cloaking of production assets within deception fabric to disrupt automated reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement across identity systems, endpoints, cloud, network, and cyber-physical environments. By altering what attackers can perceive and trust, Acalvio shifts detection from post-compromise analysis to pre-impact exposure, enabling organizations to detect, delay, disrupt, and deny malicious activity at machine speed. The company serves enterprise and government organizations determined to break automated intrusion at its source. https://www.acalvio.com/

SOURCE Acalvio Technologies