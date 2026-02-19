Acalvio Technologies Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores sustained innovation and mission-critical performance in AI-powered deception technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acalvio Technologies , today announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology. The report validates Acalvio's ShadowPlex platform for its autonomous cyber deception capabilities and mission-critical performance.

“Figure 1: GigaOm Radar for Deception Technology”

The GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology highlights the top 14 deception technology solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and non-functional requirements (business criteria). The report's detailed market segment analysis assesses how well deception technology solutions are designed to serve specific target markets and deployment models.

"Acalvio's rapid progress in autonomous orchestration, predictive attack path analysis, OT deception, and early generative deception features demonstrates a development cadence that exceeds most competitors," said Stan Wisseman, analyst at GigaOm. "Advancements in multicloud automation, AI-assisted decoy synthesis, and cross vendor response integration reinforce its Outperformer classification for rate of progress."

The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across concentric rings, with those positioned closer to the center rated higher in overall value. Acalvio was positioned closest to the center (see figure 1), reflecting a strong balance of maturity, innovation, and execution. The report highlights several key strengths, including Acalvio's cross-domain, multilayer deception capabilities that span endpoints, identities, cloud workloads, Active Directory, and OT/ICS systems. The analysis also recognizes ShadowPlex's identity and credential deception features and adaptive decoy realism capabilities.

Real-world validation underscores the power of ShadowPlex's autonomous deception. In a United States Navy cyber-resilience challenge, ShadowPlex achieved a 100% true-positive detection rate and an 80% adversary-denial ratio — demonstrating mission-critical reliability under operational conditions.

Being recognized as both a Leader and Outperformer for the fourth consecutive year reflects not only industry validation, but sustained innovation in a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Ram Varadarajan, CEO and co-founder of Acalvio. "As adversaries increasingly weaponize AI to move at machine speed, organizations must shift from reactive detection to proactive control. ShadowPlex enables enterprises to control the attacker's reality — disrupting reconnaissance, denying lateral movement, and exposing malicious intent before compromise occurs. Autonomous deception is no longer optional; it is foundational to modern cyber defense."

The full GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology can be found here .

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio delivers preemptive cybersecurity through AI-powered deception designed to disrupt and deny adversarial AI. Our unique Deception technology automates the deployment of dynamic deceptive signals across identity, cloud, and on-premises networks. By continuously refreshing these deceptive assets, Acalvio disrupts the speed and automation of AI-driven attacks, denying adversaries a stable view of the environment and identifying malicious intent before damage occurs. Purpose-built for an assumed-compromise world, Acalvio helps organizations take control of threats before damage occurs. Trusted by midsize companies, Fortune 500 enterprises, and government agencies, Acalvio delivers flexible deployment across cloud, on-premises, and managed services.

https://www.acalvio.com/

