ACAMS Appoints Neil Sternthal as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

17 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime professionals in the fight against illicit activities, today announced the appointment of Neil Sternthal as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15, 2024. In addition, Mr. Sternthal will join Mariah Gause, Chief Operating Officer, as the two executive officers to the company's Board of Directors. 

Neil Sternthal, Chief Executive Officer, ACAMS
Mr. Sternthal joins ACAMS after nearly 22 years with Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI), a leading global information and news media organization. A lawyer by training, he most recently served as the Managing Director for its Global and Large Law segment, where he created and led Thomson Reuters largest Legal Professionals business and a high-performing cross-functional team responsible for operations, innovation, global sales and enterprise relationships with the organization's largest and most strategic law firm clients. Under his leadership the Global and Large Law segment saw significant double-digit growth in the past five years.

"Neil brings to ACAMS a proven track record leading global information technology businesses with an intense focus on people, customers, strategic relationships and innovation," said Adam Reinmann and Harper Mates, members of ACAMS' Board of Directors. "His experience providing information-based solutions to legal and financial services professionals around the world will bring insights that we expect to further enhance ACAMS' offerings and the important role ACAMS plays within the anti-financial crime community."

Mr. Reinmann and Ms. Mates continued, "We are grateful to Mariah for her strong leadership during this transition period and look forward to working closely with her, Neil and the rest of the ACAMS' team, to support its mission and long-term growth."

"It is a genuine honor to join the ACAMS team and I look forward to working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. As the leading certification, training and membership organization for the community of professionals entrusted with preventing financial crime. ACAMS is uniquely qualified to ensure its members have trusted information and tools required to adapt to the constantly changing threat environment. It is extremely well-positioned to further expand its global reach, offering and engagement within the community," Mr. Sternthal said.

He added: "I am truly inspired by the ACAMS mission and look forward to working with the team and our esteemed Advisory Board, as well as strategically with a network of regulators and law enforcement agencies, to help safeguard our global financial system."

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

