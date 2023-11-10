ACAMS Expands Scholarship Program to Reach Anti-Financial Crime Professionals Across Africa

News provided by

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Scholarship initiative empowers anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance professionals through upskilling opportunities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, is offering 20 CAMS scholarships to anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals from countries that are part of the African continent.

As part of its commitment to strengthening the integrity of the financial ecosystem and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, ACAMS is providing 20 scholarships to eligible AFC practitioners who are residents and nationals from countries that are part of the African continent and are seeking the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) credential.

Through its scholarship, ACAMS is creating opportunities for participants to acquire globally recognized qualifications, helping strengthen their compliance toolkit in understanding emerging topics and trends in anti-financial crime, and providing a platform for global peer networking and mentorship. As part of the program, candidates will learn to implement effective AFC policies and procedures based on risk, drive a top-down culture of compliance on an enterprise-wide basis and shield institutions from enforcement actions and reputational harm. 

"ACAMS is committed to creating opportunities and removing barriers to professional development for those pursuing a career in financial crime prevention and face challenges getting there," said ACAMS Interim CEO, Mariah Gause. "As an organization, ACAMS prioritizes its ongoing efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion across the sector. It is essential to ensure that top-quality training materials are accessible to all anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals worldwide."

Earlier this year, ACAMS also launched dedicated scholarships in Korea, Japan and in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), to reinforce its commitment to capacity building and create opportunities globally.

In addition to a full waiver of fees for the programs, including costs for study materials and access to virtual classroom courses, participants will also receive a one-year annual membership to ACAMS at no cost.

The application process is open from Thursday, November 9, 2023 until Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. GMT. ACAMS will publicly announce the recipients on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with candidates receiving advance notification. ACAMS Advisory Board Member and Mastercard Chief Compliance Officer Howard Fields will serve as Chief Judge for this scholarship initiative.

Find out more about the CAMS Scholarship – Africa here: www.acams.org/scholarships/cams/africa.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

