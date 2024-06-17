ACAMS Highlights its Commitment to Purpose-Driven Initiatives in 2nd Annual ESG Report

2023 Report Showcases ACAMS Achievements in Driving Change and Safeguarding Communities Around the World

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, today published its 2023 Environmental, Society and Governance (ESG) Report.

This report highlights ACAMS' achievements over the past year, showcasing the organization's dedication to enacting positive change, empowering stakeholders and safeguarding communities across the globe.

"Through unparalleled resources and collaborative engagements, we empower professionals to safeguard the integrity of our financial ecosystem and protect against the predicate offenses that infiltrate it, such as human trafficking, illicit wildlife trade and online child exploitation," said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. "Our efforts have not only strengthened global financial ecosystems but are contributing to societal well-being, bolstering national security, upholding financial integrity, safeguarding communities and mitigating environmental harm."

Key highlights in the report include:

Expanded Offerings: Introduced 180 new or updated certifications, certificates, and exam offerings, expanded to 64 chapters, and hosted 13 global roundtables.

Increased Reach: Engaged with anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals in more than 200 jurisdictions/territories.

Global Access Expansion and Accessibility: Initiated international expansion with webinars in 28 languages and several thought leadership publication translations.

Scholarship Programs: Awarded 90 professionals with scholarships, contributing to capacity building in AFC. In addition, launched a scholarship for AFC professionals from African countries to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Social Impact Certificates: Launched two new social impact certificates and translated three existing certificates, focusing on understanding financial footprints linked to predicate crimes.

Regulatory Landscape Support: Launched the AFC Academy to help financial institutions navigate regulatory changes with flexible learning paths.

Law Enforcement Empowerment: Collaborated with law enforcement through initiatives such as the Law Enforcement Curriculum, CAMS Bootcamp, annual seminar, webinars, and articles in ACAMS Today.

Chapter Expansion: Strengthened global network by launching the Korea chapter, providing localized support and best practices sharing.

Access the ACAMS 2023 ESG Report here: https://www.acams.org/en/media/document/37594

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

