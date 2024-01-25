ACAMS Kansas City Chapter to Drive Public-Private Sector Collaboration in Fight Against Financial Crime

Latest chapter in the ACAMS network aims to play a strategically significant role in fortifying against illicit crimes in the Midwest region of the United States.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to ending illicit finance, is enhancing its support for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals with the launch of a new chapter in Kansas City, marking its 65th ACAMS worldwide chapter and 39th North America chapter network.

Launched this month, the ACAMS Kansas City Chapter will provide an essential platform for capacity building, ongoing education, and networking among Kansas City AFC practitioners in both the public and private sectors.

The unveiling of the chapter held at the Bison State Bank Office was attended by key industry representatives and featured in-depth discussions highlighting the importance of public-private sector collaboration in Kansas City, particularly in battling financial crimes that affect the Midwest; emphasizing the role of the chapter in strengthening these alliances.

Speakers included:

Joshua Armstrong , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Kansas City ;

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, ; Alex Churchman , Supervisory Special Agent, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) ;

, Supervisory Special Agent, ; Lori Nelson , Supervisory Forensic Accountant, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Kansas City ;

, Supervisory Forensic Accountant, ; John Schrock , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) , St. Louis Division, Kansas City District Office;

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, , St. Louis Division, Kansas City District Office; John Calderon , Co-Chair of ACAMS Kansas City Chapter, Executive Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer, Bison State Bank.

"ACAMS' Chapters are a testament to the simple truth that financial institutions and governments are most effective at fighting illicit finance when they collaborate and communicate with one another," said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. "Through the ACAMS Kansas City Chapter, AFC professionals now have a network of peers that can work together in identifying and reporting money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and other illicit activity."

"Chapter members can build on their compliance knowledge to better mitigate their institutional risks, protect those vulnerable individuals who have fallen victim to criminal groups and ultimately save lives," he said.

"The ACAMS Kansas City Chapter has already built strong partnerships with numerous law enforcement agencies, who have become key allies in our efforts. I feel honored to help establish this Chapter in a city that truly deserves it," said Co-Chair of the ACAMS Kansas City Chapter, John Calderon.

"This Chapter wholly commits to be a game-changer, connecting various sectors like banking, law enforcement, and regulators to foster a safer financial environment. Through this collaboration, we'll be sharing critical insights and strategies to combat financial crimes more effectively, making Kansas City a safer community for everyone," he added.

Learn more about the ACAMS Kansas City Chapter here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

