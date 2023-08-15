ACAMS LATAM Assembly Tackles Cyber Threats, Sanctions, Compliance Cultures and More

News provided by

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Upcoming conference to outline the latest risks and opportunities in the AFC space

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals, is pleased to announce the LATAM Assembly 2023, a special two-day conference focusing on strategies to mitigate compliance risks and investigate criminals engaged in illicit-finance schemes in Latin America. The event, which features more than 60 experts, will be hosted in the Dominican Republic beginning on Aug. 29.

Under the theme "Fostering a Culture of Compliance in Latin America," the Assembly will offer guidance on an array of issues, including deploying AI to reduce money-laundering risks, adopting compliance plans to fight cyberterrorism, and understanding regulatory priorities on digital banking and cryptoassets.

Highlights include:

  • A keynote address by Gustavo Elhim Vega Ruvalcaba, Deputy Executive Secretary, GAFILAT, and special presentation by Meliton Cordero, Special Agent Advisor, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic
  • "Regulatory Fireside Chat: Recent Trends and Challenges in Latin America" with speakers Alejandro Fernández, Superintendent, Superintendency of Banks of the Dominican Republic, and Rodrigo Kibsaim Garcia Romo, General Director, National Banking and Securities Commission of Mexico

Attendees can also participate in networking sessions to help bridge the public-private sector divide, elevate women in AFC compliance, strengthen ties between the FinTech and crypto communities, and convene professionals from non-bank institutions.

"The LATAM Assembly brings together some of the region's best financial crime fighters to discuss what we need to prepare for and how we can do better," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "We've created a platform for open and honest dialogue between public- and private-sector entities in the AFC space."

For more information, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-latam.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

Also from this source

La Asamblea LATAM de ACAMS aborda las ciberamenazas, las sanciones, las culturas de cumplimiento y más

RUSI and ACAMS Launch Training Certificate to Drive Financial Inclusion for 'Unbanked' Groups

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.