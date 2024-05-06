ACAMS Launches Scholarship Program in France to Commemorate the Chapter's 10th Anniversary and Support Rising Anti-Financial Crime Talent

The inaugural scholarship will award 10 recipients with exciting opportunities for career growth, including world-class training, extensive peer networking and mentoring

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 10 years, the ACAMS France chapter has been uniting professionals to end financial crime and fight back against criminals who threaten the essence of our economies and communities.

In honor of this important milestone, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, is celebrating and intensifying its mission in France with a new scholarship program. The ACAMS Scholarship France will recognize and reward 10 talented anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals by equipping them with the skills, strategies and peer connections to excel in their careers.

As part of this commitment, ACAMS will provide five CAMS Scholarships to AFC practitioners in France who are seeking the CAMS credential. Recipients will receive:

One-year ACAMS membership

CAMS exam package, including the CAMS virtual classroom and study materials

ACAMS will also select an additional five French nationals to receive complimentary one-year ACAMS memberships.

Regarded as the gold standard in AFC credentials, the CAMS certification empowers professionals with in-depth knowledge and expertise to strengthen compliance programs, safeguard institutions from criminal exploitation and meet evolving regulatory expectations. ACAMS members will join a global community of over 100,000 AFC experts across 180 jurisdictions, with access to exclusive online courses, webinars, networking, and mentoring.

The scholarship is now open for applications until May 31 . Recipients will be announced on July 3. Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges, including Dan Benisty, Board Member of ACAMS France Chapter, and Compliance Officer, Western Union; Eric Percheron, AML-CFT expert at La Banque Postale and Associate Fellow at IRIS; and Berengere Delahaut, European Account Manager, ACAMS.

"We encourage all eligible candidates to apply for this career-enhancing scholarship program in celebration of our shared commitment to detect and prevent financial crime," said Neil Sternthal, ACAMS CEO. "Investing in the next generation of exceptional AFC leaders in France will ultimately help create a safer global financial system."

"Compliance is a never-ending journey of continuous learning and improvement. We hope this scholarship will open doors for deserving professionals in France to expand their skillsets and make even greater contributions to the anti-financial crime field," said Dan Benisty.

The ACAMS France Chapter was founded in 2013 to facilitate cooperation between private and public sector professionals in deterring financial crime. The ACAMS scholarship initiative was launched in 2021 to encourage diversity and inclusion by helping compliance professionals from diverse backgrounds advance in their careers. ACAMS scholarships have been awarded to more than 100 professionals worldwide and attracting hundreds of applicants in over 100 nations.

Find out more about the ACAMS France Chapter here.

Learn more about the ACAMS Scholarship France here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)