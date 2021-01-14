ACANA® Launches High-Protein Biscuits and Freeze-Dried Food, offering pet lovers convenient new ways to treat and feed their dogs

Featuring a satisfying crunch and flavor your dog will crave, ACANA High-Protein Biscuits are crafted with five simple ingredients, including nutrient-rich liver. These super-premium treats are also protein-packed – with 85% * of total protein coming from animal ingredients. Whether teaching your pooch a new trick, or just spending quality time with your pet, High-Protein Biscuits are a treat for any dog. The biscuits are available in two sizes, one for small breeds and a second for medium and large breeds. With four unique recipes – Chicken Liver, Beef Liver, Pork Liver and Turkey Liver – these treats are an indulgent reward your pup will enjoy.

"At Champion Petfoods, we're constantly dreaming up innovative ways to treat our pets," said Ernie Ambrose, marketing director, treats at Champion Petfoods. "Our new ACANA High-Protein Biscuits are full of flavor from protein-rich meats and superfood sweet potatoes, all packed into tasty heart-shaped treats that will satisfy pups and give pet lovers a guilt-free way to show they care."

The new ACANA Freeze-Dried lineup is a healthy meal option available in four recipes for your dog to enjoy: Free-Run Chicken, Free-Run Turkey†, Ranch-Raised Beef and Duck. Offering all the benefits of a raw diet in a convenient, dry form, ACANA Freeze-Dried Food is infused with bone broth, WholePrey and 90% quality animal ingredients‡ for flavor-packed pet nutrition. Packed in pouches that are easy to serve at home or on-the-go, ACANA Freeze-Dried Food is available as patties, to serve as a full meal, or morsels, to sprinkle on for a savory topper.

"This January, we're resolving to continue pushing the bar when it comes to pet food," said Keith Arnold, director of breakout innovation at Champion Petfoods. "We're thrilled to introduce this new line of ACANA Freeze-Dried Food, giving pet lovers a convenient way to serve their dogs all the benefits of raw nutrition, with the added bonus of a savory bone broth infusion, for an easy and delicious mealtime upgrade."

Both lines include fresh and raw ingredients and every recipe is made in ACANA's DogStar kitchen in Auburn, Kentucky. Starting January 2021, you'll find ACANA High-Protein Biscuits and ACANA Freeze-Dried Food in stores and online. To find learn more about where to buy, visit https://acana.com/en_CA/where-to-buy for more information.

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods is committed to pet health and sound nutrition guides all we do. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive to provide the highest quality and safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Champion exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

*85% of 33% to 38% crude protein, approximate and derived from pre-processed state of ingredients. See package or championpetfoods.com for nutrition details.

†Our free-run chicken/turkey move freely in a barn, never outdoors for their protection, and are not housed in cages.

‡Approximate and derived from the pre-processed state of the ingredients.

