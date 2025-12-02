Acannability™ Calls for Industry-Wide Consumer and Lawmaker Education: Most of the Cannabis Plant is Non-Intoxicating

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A long-standing misconception needs correction: Cannabis Sativa L is not a single, uniform substance, but a chemically diverse plant made up of hundreds of distinct cannabinoids. The majority of these compounds are non-intoxicating.

Acannability™, the industry's leading cannabis-molecule education and standards organization, announced today a renewed call for cooperation across the hemp and cannabis supply chain. Science should be used to differentiate between the cannabinoids that cause psychoactive effects (a "high") and those that do not. This will help create clearer, safer laws for everyone.

"At the policy level, everything has been built around THC," said Joseph Friedman, Acannability Scientific Advisory Board Member. "But consumers don't buy 'THC.' They buy complex products for different purposes and effects. These products contain dozens of different cannabinoids. Treating them all as the same does not serve public health, industry integrity, or regulatory clarity."

To support this shift toward recognizing the complexities of cannabis and hemp, Acannability™ released the Acannability™ Periodic Table of Cannabis Molecules, the first industry-wide, publicly accessible tool that categorizes cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and precursor acids that make up the molecular structure of the cannabis plant, into intuitive groups based on their known intoxicating potential and functional roles. The Periodic Table shows which parts of the Cannabis plant cause psychoactive effects, and which do not, making it easier for everyone—from lawmakers to consumers—to learn and make informed decisions.

"Now is the moment," the organization emphasized. "The science exists. The tools exist. What's needed is industry cooperation and a unified commitment to educating lawmakers and consumers. Cannabis is not one molecule—and it's time our policies reflected that."

Acannability™ argues that responsible legislative reform must reflect the following key distinctions:

Only a limited number of cannabinoids—primarily THC variants and related homologues—produce intoxicating effects through CB1 receptor activity.

Many cannabinoids commonly found in consumer products, including CBD, CBG, CBC, CBT, and multiple minor cannabinoids, are non-intoxicating.

Terpenes and flavonoids, despite shaping aroma, flavor, and subjective experience, are not intoxicating.

Acidic precursor molecules (such as THCA and CBDA) are non-intoxicating in their native form, though some convert into intoxicating compounds when heated.

About Acannability™

Acannability™ is a cannabis and hemp education platform dedicated to enhancing consumer understanding, supporting responsible industry practices, and advancing evidence-based legislative reform. The organization provides tools and educational programs to align science, industry, and policy for the benefit of all.

