AcariaHealth Highlights National Biosimilars Education Efforts with Three Events

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a leading specialty pharmacy and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced the completion of three national educational events in October focused on the evolving U.S. biosimilars landscape. Hosted in collaboration with NASP, Reuters Events, and through an AcariaHealth-led webinar, the sessions provided healthcare professionals with actionable, real-world guidance to support biosimilar utilization, reduce access barriers, and improve patient outcomes. On-demand recordings of all three programs are now available.

"AcariaHealth is committed to equipping healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to confidently integrate biosimilars into patient care," said Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl, CEO of AcariaHealth. "Education is essential to improving access and ensuring patients benefit from safe, effective, and affordable therapies."

NASP Lunch & Learn: "Biosimilars Unveiled: Strategies for Success in Specialty Pharmacy"

Speaker: Kathleen Stenberg, PharmD, CSP, Lead Specialty Pharmacist, AcariaHealth

This session delivered foundational biosimilar education, addressed common questions from providers and patients, and outlined strategies for overcoming substitution and workflow challenges within specialty pharmacy.

Reuters Events Panel: "Biosimilars in U.S. Healthcare: Adoption, Opportunities, and Outcomes"

Panelist: Kathleen Stenberg, PharmD, CSP, Lead Specialty Pharmacist, AcariaHealth

Industry leaders shared perspectives on biosimilar adoption trends, policy considerations, and access challenges. Dr. Stenberg offered specialty-pharmacy insights focused on patient care, payer expectations, and operational readiness for biosimilars.

AcariaHealth Webinar: "Biosimilars in Practice: Maintaining Access and Prioritizing Patient Care"

Speakers:

Alysha Robinson, PharmD, CSP — Director, Specialty Pharmacy Program Management

Kathleen Stenberg, PharmD, CSP — Lead Specialty Pharmacist

Robin Waida — Director, Physician Sales

The AcariaHealth-hosted webinar covered biosimilar fundamentals, addressed common misconceptions, and explored both patient and provider hesitancy. Presenters also shared actionable strategies for supporting successful biosimilar integration across care settings.

Key Insights Across All Sessions

Current regulatory and market updates shaping biosimilar adoption

Communication approaches to reduce provider and patient hesitancy

System-level considerations, including substitution rules, payer dynamics, and workflow optimization

About AcariaHealth

AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to supporting patients with complex conditions through personalized care and clinical expertise. As a Centene company, AcariaHealth leverages the strength of the largest Medicaid managed care organization to deliver transformative outcomes across the country.

