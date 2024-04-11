Acarix announces the initiation of the first US-based clinical workflow evaluation study

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in advanced acoustic-based cardiac diagnostics, announces the initiation of the first US-based clinical study to collect real-world data to compare workflows between traditional stress tests and the CADScor System. The focus is on identifying non-obstructive Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in chest pain patients, with the ultimate goal of improving discharge from Emergency Departments and Clinics in the United States.

The clinical study will collect data from 200 patients at the University of California, Davis, being assessed for chest pain in both the emergency department and outpatient cardiology clinic. The study will assess the potential improvement in cost-effectiveness, time savings, and reduction in side effects by utilizing the CADScor System to identify non-obstructive coronary artery disease in chest pain patients compared to traditional stress imaging tests. Patient enrollment for the study will commence in early Q2 2024, marking a crucial step forward in advancing our understanding of the CADScor System in various clinical workflows in the United States.

"For this study, we are evaluating the CADScor System to see if it offers patients an alternative to the standard stress test," stated Dr. Surabhi Madwhal Atreja, M.D., F.A.C.C., R.P.V.I., Health Sciences Clinical Professor, University of California, Davis and Principal Investigator. "Based on the findings, this study may be foundational for rapid assessment of non-obstructive CAD, streamlining ER processes, and establishing an algorithm at UC Davis Medical Center for the safe discharge of low-risk chest pain patients, saving time and avoiding unnecessary tests and radiation hazards for our patients."

"I am pleased to see the initiation of the first US study for the CADScor System, focused on potential efficiency improvements in the clinical and healthcare economic outcomes. This crucial step marks a significant milestone in establishing the system's real-world relevance in the United States healthcare system," stated Acarix President & CEO Aamir Mahmood. "The study not only underscores our commitment to advancing cardiovascular care, but we also believe this study will increase awareness of the CADScor System benefits in the United States."

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com



SOURCE Acarix