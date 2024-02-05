Acarix CADScor System Now Listed on U.S. VA Federal Supply Schedule

Acarix

05 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in advanced acoustic-based cardiac diagnostic devices today announces the CADScor® System has been added to the United States Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). The nationwide contract simplifies purchasing for the Veterans Health Administration and other federal agencies to efficiently source the CADScor System.

The Federal Supply Schedule, managed by the General Services Administration (GSA), is a program designed to facilitate and streamline the procurement process for the U.S. federal government and its agencies, including the Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare Systems. This program simplifies purchasing by providing federal agencies with a list of approved vendors and products, ensuring an efficient and reliable acquisition process.

"Capturing a place on the GSA schedule is not just an opportunity for positive recognition; it's a valuable endorsement that elevates Acarix's credibility and standing within U.S. federal agencies. While individual VA Healthcare Systems will still need to undergo their normal approval processes to purchase the CADScor System within their approved budgets, the Federal Supply Schedule significantly streamlines the contractual purchasing procedure. This not only facilitates smoother engagements within the VA sector for Acarix but also serves as a key that unlocks additional government contracting opportunities to further solidify our position with the CADScor System in the U.S. market," stated Aamir Mahmood, Acarix President & CEO.

"Securing a position on the Federal Supply Schedule is a significant achievement and reflects the government's confidence in both the value of this new medical technology and Force Medical Solutions' capability to deliver it nationally. This contract award streamlines current processes and adds key validation, undoubtedly opening doors for business at VA Hospitals across the country," stated Norm Cross, Force Medical Solutions CEO and Acarix's SDVOSB Government Distribution Partner. "Being on the Federal Supply Schedule offers vendors like us an efficient avenue to provide novel medical technologies to the VA Healthcare System. This facilitates easier procurement for federal agencies and expands opportunities for Force Medical Solutions to contribute effectively in ruling out significant coronary artery disease for our veterans experiencing stable chest pain."

The Federal Supply Schedule stands as a mechanism benefiting both government agencies and commercial vendors. This structure streamlines the acquisition of diverse products and services, ensuring adherence to stringent federal acquisition standards. For companies such as Force Technology Solutions, active participation in the FSS not only opens doors to substantial market opportunities but also highlights their dedication to delivering beneficial healthcare solutions.

Aamir Mahmood, CEO, phone +1 918 409 2965, email [email protected] 

Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email [email protected] 

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

