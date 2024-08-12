Acarix expands within US wellness exam market

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, announces expanded use of the CADScor System within wellness exams as part of self-insured companies' health plans. As healthcare costs continue to rise, the CADScor System has now been proven to be an easy and quick strategy to risk stratify patients for significant coronary artery disease.

Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, announces expanded use of the CADScor System within wellness exams as part of self-insured companies' health plans. As healthcare costs continue to rise, the CADScor System has now been proven to be an easy and quick strategy to risk stratify patients for significant coronary artery disease.

The US employer self-insured market is rapidly expanding to include approximately 60 million Americans. In a self-funded insurance plan, companies bear the direct financial responsibility for their employee's healthcare costs and are acutely aware of the impact that serious health events, such as heart attacks, can have on their bottom line.

Acarix has expanded its presence in the self-insured healthcare market, focusing on providing solutions for wellness exams. The first strategic account was signed with Delaware Resource Group, which successfully assessed its employees and families with the CADScor System.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for our Delaware Resource Group team and their families at our corporate office to experience the CADScor test firsthand," said Brian Busey, CEO of Delaware Resource Group. "I was genuinely impressed by the technology Acarix has developed for risk-stratifying patients with suspected coronary artery disease. When the chance arose to offer it to our corporate staff, we seized it without hesitation!"

"Incorporating the CADScor System into wellness programs is a strategic investment, not just in the health of employees but also in the financial health of companies," said Aamir Mahmood, Acarix President and CEO. "This new business vertical is designed to benefit organizations like these by providing accessible, best-in-class technology that aids physicians in identifying cardiovascular risk factors early. Allowing companies to take proactive steps to prevent serious health events, which translates into significant cost savings and a healthier, more productive workforce. This approach has been validated through testing and scheduling of over 200 patients in similar settings, demonstrating its real-world effectiveness."

Media Contact:

Jennifer Anderson

[email protected]

SOURCE Acarix